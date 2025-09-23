Springboks Gear Up for Crucial Showdown Against Argentina

In a strategic move, the South African rugby team has reintroduced past World Cup winners Damian de Allende and Eben Etzebeth into the starting lineup for their critical Rugby Championship match against Argentina this Saturday in Durban. After a massive 43-10 victory over New Zealand, the Springboks are poised to sustain their championship chances.

Due to Aphelele Fassi's unfortunate injury, Damian Willemse will adjust from inside center to fullback, making way for De Allende at number 12. Etzebeth steps up at lock, replacing the injured Lood de Jager. With the penultimate round approaching, Australia currently leads the table with 11 points, closely followed by South Africa and New Zealand, each holding 10, and Argentina with 9.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus expressed satisfaction with the team's performance against New Zealand and noted the formidable capabilities of Argentina, led by astute coach Felipe Contepomi. The lineup also features exciting talents like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu at flyhalf and a formidable forward trio, ensuring a well-rounded and tactical approach for the upcoming clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)