Heated Bids at 2026 Hockey India League Mini Auction

The 2026 Hockey India League mini auction will host over 100 players, with a salary cap of Rs 4 crore for men's teams and Rs 2 crore for women's. Aiming to nurture future talents, teams must balance budgets and maintain squad requirements, emphasizing inclusion and player growth.

Over 100 players will go under the hammer at the Hockey India League 2026 mini auction, held behind closed doors on Wednesday. With a salary cap of Rs 4 crore for men and Rs 2 crore for women, every bid at the table is significant.

Each team is required to compose a squad of 20 players, including two goalkeepers and 18 outfield players, with a maximum of seven allowed to be overseas recruits. To nurture emerging talents, teams are required to include at least three Indian juniors.

Hockey India calls for a calculated approach; teams may only bid within their financial limits while securing the necessary players to round out their squads. The base prices are set at Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, with the minimum for both Indian and overseas players being Rs 2 lakh.

According to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, the league aims to prioritize player exposure and growth. The 2026 edition is set to cultivate the sport by fostering inclusion and offering opportunities.

