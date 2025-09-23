India Gears Up to Host First-Ever World Para Athletics Championships 2025

With just two days remaining for the grand opening of the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 in New Delhi, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, inspected the Jawahar Lal Nehru (JLN) Stadium on Tuesday to review final preparations. The event, which kicks off on September 25, marks a historic first for India as host of one of the most prestigious para-sport competitions in the world.

A Landmark Moment for Indian Sports

India has hosted major global events in the past, including the Commonwealth Games 2010, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. However, this is the first time the country will host the World Para Athletics Championships, bringing together over 100 participating nations and thousands of athletes, coaches, and officials.

The tournament is expected to serve as a platform for para-athletes to showcase their abilities while reinforcing India’s growing reputation as a global sporting hub.

Inspection of Facilities at JLN Stadium

Dr. Mandaviya, accompanied by Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Smt. Raksha Khadse, toured the newly upgraded stadium facilities. These included:

Accreditation Centre for athlete and official registrations.

Medical Centre equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Warm-up and competition tracks laid with advanced MONDO synthetic surfaces, inaugurated on August 29, 2025.

Classification areas and lounges for para-athletes.

Fitness and recovery centres, including a modern gymnasium.

The Minister praised the efforts of the Local Organising Committee, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and the Sports Authority of India for ensuring readiness of the venue. He emphasized that India is committed to delivering a world-class experience for athletes, officials, and spectators.

Athletes in Action and PCI’s Role

Indian para-athletes, including Paralympics medallist Sharad Kumar, as well as Simran Sharma and Preeti Pal, were seen training on the new MONDO track. PCI President and legendary Paralympian Devender Jhajharia briefed the Ministers on the Indian contingent’s preparations, with 73 para-athletes representing the host nation across multiple events.

Dr. Mandaviya interacted with athletes, encouraging them to give their best while also stressing the importance of sportsmanship, unity, and discipline. He highlighted the inspiration that para-athletes provide to the entire nation, symbolising courage and resilience.

“Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” in Sports

In his remarks, Dr. Mandaviya said,

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India has emerged as a trusted destination for hosting major international sporting events. His belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family — inspires us to bring athletes from across the globe together on Indian soil.”

He added that the World Para Athletics Championships would not only celebrate athletic excellence but also embody inclusivity, accessibility, and the spirit of togetherness.

Looking Ahead: The Opening Ceremony

The tournament will begin on September 25, 2025, with a grand opening ceremony at the JLN Stadium. The event promises vibrant cultural showcases alongside the parade of athletes from more than 100 countries. Competitions will span several track and field categories, with top para-athletes competing for global honours.

Hosting this event is expected to:

Strengthen India’s global sports diplomacy.

Inspire greater participation in para-sports at the grassroots level.

Showcase India’s organisational capabilities in mega international events.

A Defining Moment

For India, the World Para Athletics Championships 2025 is not just a sporting event but a landmark in its inclusive sports journey. It is set to shine a global spotlight on para-athletes while reflecting the country’s growing commitment to accessibility, diversity, and excellence in international sports.