In a recent appearance at a soccer tournament he helped create, Lionel Messi kept silent about his future with Inter Miami. The football legend was present to watch the finals of the event but avoided any comments on his contract extension.

The potential extension, which would keep him in the United States until at least 2026, is reportedly nearing completion. Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano expressed optimism about the deal, highlighting its significance not only for the club but for Major League Soccer as a whole.

Despite Messi's silence on the extension, his presence was felt. The 38-year-old star engaged with fans, signed autographs, and took a group selfie with attendees, reinforcing his status as a soccer icon. Messi's current influence on the team is undeniable, having already led Inter Miami to significant victories.

(With inputs from agencies.)