India Steadfast Amidst Provocations as Bangladesh Clash Looms

Ahead of the Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh, India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate dismissed concerns over Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's provocative gestures. He praised India's team's conduct amidst pressure. Despite prior victory against Pakistan, India eyes improvement, focusing on respect and performance against Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:39 IST
India Steadfast Amidst Provocations as Bangladesh Clash Looms
Haris Rauf. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In the lead-up to the Asia Cup match against Bangladesh, India's assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate addressed Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf's provocative conduct, emphasizing the Indian team's focus on maintaining their composure throughout the tournament.

Rauf's contentious gestures towards Indian fans drew widespread criticism, yet Doeschate reiterated that the team remains unfazed, commending their behavior on and off the field.

After their comprehensive victory against Pakistan, India's strategy against Bangladesh centers on respect and improved performance, as Doeschate acknowledged areas needing refinement while maintaining an optimistic outlook for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

