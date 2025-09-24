Santiago Solari, a prominent striker for Racing Club, made headlines Tuesday night by securing his team's victory with a late goal against Velez Sarsfield, advancing them to their first Copa Libertadores semifinal since 1997. The 27-year-old's momentous goal came in the 82nd minute, sealing the win at 1-0.

Racing Club, also known as la Academia, now anticipates the outcome of the ongoing series between Brazil's Flamengo, a three-time Copa Libertadores champion, and Argentina's Estudiantes La Plata. Currently, Flamengo has a slim 2-1 lead, with the second leg set for the following Thursday.

Meanwhile, additional Brazilian football power, Palmeiras, is set to host Argentina's River Plate on Wednesday. Palmeiras previously triumphed 2-1 in the away leg, adding tension to this highly anticipated home fixture.

