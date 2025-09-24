Santiago Solari Sends Racing Club to Historic Copa Libertadores Semifinal
Racing Club advanced to its first Copa Libertadores semifinal since 1997, thanks to striker Santiago Solari's decisive goal against Velez Sarsfield. The team now awaits the winner of the series between Flamengo and Estudiantes La Plata. Meanwhile, Palmeiras faces River Plate in another gripping matchup.
- Country:
- Argentina
Santiago Solari, a prominent striker for Racing Club, made headlines Tuesday night by securing his team's victory with a late goal against Velez Sarsfield, advancing them to their first Copa Libertadores semifinal since 1997. The 27-year-old's momentous goal came in the 82nd minute, sealing the win at 1-0.
Racing Club, also known as la Academia, now anticipates the outcome of the ongoing series between Brazil's Flamengo, a three-time Copa Libertadores champion, and Argentina's Estudiantes La Plata. Currently, Flamengo has a slim 2-1 lead, with the second leg set for the following Thursday.
Meanwhile, additional Brazilian football power, Palmeiras, is set to host Argentina's River Plate on Wednesday. Palmeiras previously triumphed 2-1 in the away leg, adding tension to this highly anticipated home fixture.
(With inputs from agencies.)