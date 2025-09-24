Left Menu

Elina Svitolina Steps Back: Prioritizing Mental Health Over Tennis

Elina Svitolina, former world number three, ends her tennis season early to focus on mental health. Despite her successful return in 2023, reaching quarter-finals at the Australian and French Opens, Svitolina struggles emotionally amid online abuse. She emphasizes the sport's essence beyond money and fame.

Elina Svitolina, formerly ranked third in the world, has decided to conclude her tennis season prematurely to prioritize her mental health. The Ukrainian athlete declares that she is not in the 'right emotional space' to continue competing at the moment.

In 2023, following her maternity leave, Svitolina made a successful return, advancing to the quarter-finals of both the Australian Open and French Open. However, her performance waned at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, exiting at the third round and first hurdle, respectively.

Recently, Svitolina contributed to Ukraine's journey to the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals, although she was defeated by Jasmine Paolini. Citing emotional burnout and the mental toll of online abuse, she has chosen to step back, underscoring the importance of mental readiness in sports.

