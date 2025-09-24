A-League Betting Scandal: Soccer Stars in Trouble

In a scandal that has rocked the soccer community, two former A-League players were given good-behavior bonds for their roles in a betting scheme. Kearyn Baccus and Clayton Lewis faced court in Sydney for deliberately receiving yellow cards in exchange for $10,000 Australian dollars.

The players were sentenced to a two-year conditional release and ordered to repay the fines they received for accepting payment to alter the outcome of a soccer match against Sydney FC in December 2023. The scheme allegedly involved their former captain, Ulises Davila.

While the players showed remorse for their involvement, magistrate Michael Blair noted the lack of evidence that they were aware of the scheme's full scope. All three players were suspended by Macarthur FC, with further legal proceedings pending for Davila.