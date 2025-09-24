Left Menu

Top Tennis Stars Elina Svitolina and Beatriz Haddad Maia Conclude 2025 Season for Mental and Physical Rest

Elina Svitolina and Beatriz Haddad Maia, both prominent tennis players, announced they are ending their 2025 tennis season early, citing the need for emotional and physical rejuvenation. Svitolina, ranked 13th, highlighted her lack of readiness to compete while reflecting on her recent performances and experiences on tour.

24-09-2025
In a surprising turn of events, Elina Svitolina, once the world's No. 3 in tennis, has decided to end her 2025 season prematurely. The Ukrainian player cited emotional challenges as the primary reason, revealing she hasn't felt like herself lately. Taking to Instagram and later confirmed by the WTA Tour, Svitolina shared her feelings of unreadiness to continue competing, aiming to take time for rest and rejuvenation.

Svitolina's season has been a roller-coaster, ending with a 35-14 record and one WTA title in Rouen, France. Despite her strong showing earlier in the year, including quarterfinal appearances at the Australian and French Opens, her performance tapered off with early exits in Cincinnati and the U.S. Open. The online abuse from frustrated gamblers after her match in Montreal may have also affected her mentally.

Meanwhile, Brazilian tennis star Beatriz Haddad Maia echoed similar sentiments, opting to conclude her season early to rest physically and mentally. With promises to return stronger, both athletes emphasize the importance of mental health in professional sports as they take a step back for recuperation.

