Shaheen Afridi Stays Focused Amidst India-Pakistan Tension

Pakistan's fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has sidestepped comments made by Suryakumar Yadav regarding the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry, emphasizing that Pakistan's primary goal is securing the Asia Cup.

Ahead of the crucial Super 4 match against Bangladesh, Afridi downplayed the rivalry, attributing recent tensions to events surrounding the tournament, including India's refusal to engage in customary handshakes following the Pahalgam attack.

Afridi remains confident in his team's aggressive stance, but stresses that their focus is purely on cricket and winning. As the tournament progresses, the team is working on variations in their play, aiming to outperform their opposition.

