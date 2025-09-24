Left Menu

Franchises Focus on Youth at Hero Hockey India League Auction

The Hero Hockey India League (HIL) men's mini-auction saw top overseas and local talents being signed. Australian defender Liam Henderson became the most expensive player, while young Indian players like Vivek Lakra and Adrohit Ekka drew significant interest. The auction emphasized nurturing Indian talent while balancing international pedigree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:51 IST
Franchises Focus on Youth at Hero Hockey India League Auction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Liam Henderson made headlines at the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) men's mini-auction as the priciest signing, acquired by Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for Rs 42 lakh. Meanwhile, young Indian talent like Vivek Lakra and Adrohit Ekka caught attention in an auction that underscored a major emphasis on developing local players.

In a heated bidding war among international players, Dutch defender Sander de Wijn was claimed by the Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 36 lakh. Similarly, German talent Thies Prinz was selected by the HIL Governing Council for UP Rudras, showcasing franchises' desire to blend youth with international sophistication.

As emerging Indian players stole the spotlight, teenage goalkeeper Lakra's price ballooned to Rs 23 lakh, while midfielder Ekka was acquired by the Dragons after a fierce contest. The auction revealed a significant focus on nurturing young Indian hockey players, with franchises crafting strategies that promise an exciting Hero HIL 2026 season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World News Briefs: Global Developments and Shifts

World News Briefs: Global Developments and Shifts

 Global
2
Axis Max Life Revolutionizes Retirement Planning with High Growth Pension Fund

Axis Max Life Revolutionizes Retirement Planning with High Growth Pension Fu...

 India
3
Healthcare Shakeup: Big-Pharma Moves, Drug Innovations, and Policy Debates

Healthcare Shakeup: Big-Pharma Moves, Drug Innovations, and Policy Debates

 Global
4
Political and Legal Updates in American Domestic News

Political and Legal Updates in American Domestic News

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025