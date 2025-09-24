Franchises Focus on Youth at Hero Hockey India League Auction

Liam Henderson made headlines at the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) men's mini-auction as the priciest signing, acquired by Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for Rs 42 lakh. Meanwhile, young Indian talent like Vivek Lakra and Adrohit Ekka caught attention in an auction that underscored a major emphasis on developing local players.

In a heated bidding war among international players, Dutch defender Sander de Wijn was claimed by the Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 36 lakh. Similarly, German talent Thies Prinz was selected by the HIL Governing Council for UP Rudras, showcasing franchises' desire to blend youth with international sophistication.

As emerging Indian players stole the spotlight, teenage goalkeeper Lakra's price ballooned to Rs 23 lakh, while midfielder Ekka was acquired by the Dragons after a fierce contest. The auction revealed a significant focus on nurturing young Indian hockey players, with franchises crafting strategies that promise an exciting Hero HIL 2026 season.

