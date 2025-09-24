India's Young Guns Aim for Glory at ISSF Junior World Cup

The ISSF Junior World Cup kicks off this Thursday at Tughlakabad's Karni Singh Ranges, where Indian Olympian Raiza Dhillon and Asian junior trap champion Sabeera Haris will aim to lead a formidable 69-member Indian contingent.

Shooting talents under the age of 21 will compete across 15 Olympic and two non-Olympic disciplines, drawn from 18 nations. Despite a limited international turnout in non-Olympic events, Indian shooters are primed for a strong showing.

With a total of 51 medals at stake, India aims to replicate their previous success from the Junior World Cup in Germany, where they topped the table with 11 medals. The event promises valuable experience as Indian juniors aim for senior squad inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)