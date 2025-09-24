Left Menu

India's Young Guns Aim for Glory at ISSF Junior World Cup

Olympian Raiza Dhillon and Asian junior champion Sabeera Haris lead the Indian team in the ISSF Junior World Cup. Held at the Karni Singh Ranges, the event features over 200 shooters from 18 countries. Aiming to surpass their medals tally from Germany, India looks strong on home turf.

Updated: 24-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:22 IST
The ISSF Junior World Cup kicks off this Thursday at Tughlakabad's Karni Singh Ranges, where Indian Olympian Raiza Dhillon and Asian junior trap champion Sabeera Haris will aim to lead a formidable 69-member Indian contingent.

Shooting talents under the age of 21 will compete across 15 Olympic and two non-Olympic disciplines, drawn from 18 nations. Despite a limited international turnout in non-Olympic events, Indian shooters are primed for a strong showing.

With a total of 51 medals at stake, India aims to replicate their previous success from the Junior World Cup in Germany, where they topped the table with 11 medals. The event promises valuable experience as Indian juniors aim for senior squad inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

