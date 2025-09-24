Ludvig Aberg Poised for Ryder Cup Glory

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg is ready and confident ahead of his second Ryder Cup appearance this week at Bethpage Black. Two years ago, Aberg made his mark on golf history during a standout debut that left world number one Scottie Scheffler visibly emotional.

In 2023, Aberg became the first player to compete in a Ryder Cup before playing in a major championship. His triumphant partnership with Viktor Hovland led to an unprecedented 9&7 victory over Americans Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, resulting in the largest margin of victory in Ryder Cup history. Aberg reflected on that victory, sharing how it confirmed his place among golf's elite players.

Returning now as a seasoned player with significant achievements, Aberg aims to help Europe retain the Ryder Cup, seeking their first road win since 2012. With a top 10 finish in the Masters and further success in the PGA Tour, Aberg speaks with confidence, ready to face any opponent on the green.

(With inputs from agencies.)