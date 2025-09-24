Left Menu

Ludvig Aberg Poised for Ryder Cup Glory

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg, poised for his second Ryder Cup appearance, is now a recognized player among golf's elite. After a historic victory in 2023 with Viktor Hovland over Team USA, Aberg shows confidence and readiness to help Europe retain the Ryder Cup, following success in his professional career.

Sweden's Ludvig Aberg is ready and confident ahead of his second Ryder Cup appearance this week at Bethpage Black. Two years ago, Aberg made his mark on golf history during a standout debut that left world number one Scottie Scheffler visibly emotional.

In 2023, Aberg became the first player to compete in a Ryder Cup before playing in a major championship. His triumphant partnership with Viktor Hovland led to an unprecedented 9&7 victory over Americans Scheffler and Brooks Koepka, resulting in the largest margin of victory in Ryder Cup history. Aberg reflected on that victory, sharing how it confirmed his place among golf's elite players.

Returning now as a seasoned player with significant achievements, Aberg aims to help Europe retain the Ryder Cup, seeking their first road win since 2012. With a top 10 finish in the Masters and further success in the PGA Tour, Aberg speaks with confidence, ready to face any opponent on the green.

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

