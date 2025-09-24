Left Menu

Shaheen Afridi's 'Tiger' Lapse Adds Humor Ahead of Pakistan-Bangladesh Showdown

A comical misunderstanding by Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi regarding Bangladesh's cricket nickname 'Tigers' added levity before their crucial Super Fours match. Despite Bangladesh's poor T20I record against Pakistan, their recent triumph and current form are seen as potential challenges, demanding Pakistan's full focus and strategic execution.

Shaheen Afridi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's fast bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, found himself in a humorous situation when he momentarily forgot that Bangladesh's cricket team is nicknamed the 'Tigers'. This light-hearted incident occurred during a press conference on the eve of their Super Fours clash in Dubai, as a reporter referred to Bangladesh as 'Tigers'. Puzzled by the moniker, Afridi responded, 'Tiger kaun?' ('Who's Tiger?').

Once someone clarified that the term 'Tigers' was Bangladesh's nickname, Afridi quickly smiled and acknowledged his oversight. He then reverted to a serious tone, mentioning that decisions regarding team selection for the final game rest with the head coach. Though Bangladesh holds a lackluster T20I record against Pakistan, winning just five out of 25 encounters, their 2-1 series win in July adds intrigue to the upcoming match.

Shaheen emphasized the importance of overcoming Bangladesh's present form, expressing that Pakistan needs to dominate in every aspect of play. 'Bangladesh is a good team and has been performing well. We must strike first and give them no advantage,' Afridi asserted. Both teams are set with formidable squads for the Asia Cup, showcasing top players ready for the anticipated showdown.

