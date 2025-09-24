Wadkar Leads Vidarbha into Irani Cup Battle

Renowned wicketkeeper batter Akshay Wadkar has been appointed captain of Vidarbha for their upcoming Irani Cup showdown against the Rest of India, set to begin on October 1 in Nagpur.

Vidarbha, aiming for their third Irani Cup triumph, previously clinched the trophy in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. The Rest of India remains the dominant force with 29 titles to their name. The VCA's senior selection committee, featuring Sudhir Wankhede, P. Vivek, and Jayesh Dongaokar, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Vice-captain Yash Rathod, who emerged as the highest run-scorer in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season with 960 runs, joins captain Wadkar, who boasts an impressive record of 3906 runs in 62 first-class matches at an average of 48.82. Coach Usman Ghani will oversee the squad as they prepare for the prestigious event.

