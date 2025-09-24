Left Menu

Wadkar Leads Vidarbha into Irani Cup Battle

Wicketkeeper batter Akshay Wadkar will captain Vidarbha in the Irani Cup against the Rest of India starting October 1 in Nagpur. Vidarbha, two-time winners, are setting their sights on a third victory, with Yash Rathod as vice-captain, under coach Usman Ghani's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 21:52 IST
Akshay Wadkar
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned wicketkeeper batter Akshay Wadkar has been appointed captain of Vidarbha for their upcoming Irani Cup showdown against the Rest of India, set to begin on October 1 in Nagpur.

Vidarbha, aiming for their third Irani Cup triumph, previously clinched the trophy in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. The Rest of India remains the dominant force with 29 titles to their name. The VCA's senior selection committee, featuring Sudhir Wankhede, P. Vivek, and Jayesh Dongaokar, made the announcement on Wednesday.

Vice-captain Yash Rathod, who emerged as the highest run-scorer in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season with 960 runs, joins captain Wadkar, who boasts an impressive record of 3906 runs in 62 first-class matches at an average of 48.82. Coach Usman Ghani will oversee the squad as they prepare for the prestigious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

