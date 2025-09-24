Left Menu

India Shines at World Boxing Championship with Record Wins

India's boxing contingent made a significant impact at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool, clinching four medals. Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda won gold, Nupur Sheoran secured silver, and Pooja Rani bagged bronze. The achievement highlights the prowess of Indian women in boxing and the hard work behind their success.

In a remarkable display of skill and determination, India's boxing contingent dazzled at the World Boxing Championship in Liverpool, securing an impressive total of four medals. The event concluded with Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda both claiming gold medals, establishing themselves as world champions.

Lamboria triumphed in the women's 57 kg category, while Hooda dominated the women's 48 kg, underscoring India's rising prominence in international boxing. Olympian Vijender Singh lauded the boxers' extraordinary performances, terming it a significant achievement for Indian sports.

BJP leader Smriti Irani joined in the accolades, emphasizing the dedication and perseverance of these women athletes. The Boxing Federation of India celebrated their triumph, expressing hopes for even greater success in the future. With her success, Nupur Sheoran took the silver, while Pooja Rani earned a bronze, solidifying India's standing in the boxing world.

