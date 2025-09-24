Thrilling Contest: India and Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super 4s

In a high-stakes match at the Asia Cup Super 4s, India set a challenging target of 168 runs, shedding wickets at regular intervals.

Abhishek Sharma led India's innings with a robust 75, while Shubman Gill contributed a steady 29 runs before falling victim to Rishad Hossain's bowling.

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman showcased commendable bowling skills, picking up crucial wickets to keep the game within reach.

