Thrilling Contest: India and Bangladesh in Asia Cup Super 4s

India and Bangladesh faced off in the Asia Cup Super 4s, with India scoring 168 for six in 20 overs. Key contributors included Abhishek Sharma with 75 runs and Shubman Gill with 29 runs. Bangladesh's bowlers put up a notable performance with Rishad Hossain taking two key wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a high-stakes match at the Asia Cup Super 4s, India set a challenging target of 168 runs, shedding wickets at regular intervals.

Abhishek Sharma led India's innings with a robust 75, while Shubman Gill contributed a steady 29 runs before falling victim to Rishad Hossain's bowling.

Bangladesh's Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman showcased commendable bowling skills, picking up crucial wickets to keep the game within reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

