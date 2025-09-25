Friendly Bets Fund Team Spirit Ahead of Ryder Cup
Collin Morikawa and his fellow U.S. teammates engage in light-hearted betting games with vice captains ahead of the Ryder Cup. The friendly wagers have helped boost team spirit, providing valuable camaraderie and motivation to reclaim victory from Europe after a 2023 defeat.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:33 IST
As the Ryder Cup nears, Collin Morikawa is engaging in spirited betting games with his vice captains at Bethpage Black.
The twice major winner shared that Brandt Snedeker and Kevin Kisner have been central figures in these playful wagers, which have lightened the mood for the U.S. team.
Vice captains' antics are credited with bolstering team unity and morale, crucial as Morikawa and his peers aim to avenge their 2023 defeat to Europe.
Advertisement