Cameron Young's Ryder Cup Debut: A Journey Back to Bethpage Black

Cameron Young is set to make his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black, the same course where he succeeded as an amateur. Selected by U.S. captain Keegan Bradley, Young's late-season surge secured him a spot. He aims to leverage his past experiences on the course to overcome the pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 00:36 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 00:36 IST
Cameron Young, the 28-year-old golf prodigy, is poised to make a remarkable debut at the Ryder Cup this week. The event holds personal significance as it unfolds at Bethpage Black, the venue where Young previously triumphed as an amateur. His selection was a culmination of relentless determination and recent accomplishments.

Originally off the radar for the coveted 12-player U.S. team, Young's fortunes changed with a victory at the Wyndham Championship and impressive finishes in the FedExCup Playoffs. His late-season performance sealed his place as one of captain Keegan Bradley's picks, marking a milestone achievement in his career.

Despite familiar surroundings at Bethpage Black, Young remains wary of the tournament's high stakes. He has diligently prepared by absorbing insights from seasoned teammates. Young acknowledges the inevitable nerves, yet he remains focused, ready to deliver under the pressure of golf's premier team competition.

