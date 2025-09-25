Sikkim's NaMo Marathon: Promoting 'Fit India, Healthy India'

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off the NaMo Marathon at Ridge Park as part of the Sewa Pakhwada observance. The event, organized by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, saw 501 participants promote physical fitness and community spirit, echoing PM Modi's 'Fit India, Healthy India' initiative.

The marathon, which included runners from various states, featured four categories: 21 km for men and women, 21 km for veterans over 45, and 3 km runs for children aged 10–12 and 13–16. Secretary Yangchen Doma Tamang highlighted the enthusiastic turnout, with participants united in energy and zeal.

Sikkim's Sports Minister Raju Basnet also attended, emphasizing the marathon's celebration of fitness and community responsibility. Chief Minister Tamang praised the event's reflection of service, dedication, and societal unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)