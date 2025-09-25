Left Menu

Sikkim's NaMo Marathon: Promoting 'Fit India, Healthy India'

The NaMo Marathon in Sikkim, flagged off by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, aims to promote physical fitness and community participation, aligning with PM Narendra Modi's 'Fit India, Healthy India' vision. With 501 participants across four categories, the event symbolizes unity, service, and societal dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:28 IST
Sikkim's NaMo Marathon: Promoting 'Fit India, Healthy India'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off the NaMo Marathon at Ridge Park as part of the Sewa Pakhwada observance. The event, organized by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, saw 501 participants promote physical fitness and community spirit, echoing PM Modi's 'Fit India, Healthy India' initiative.

The marathon, which included runners from various states, featured four categories: 21 km for men and women, 21 km for veterans over 45, and 3 km runs for children aged 10–12 and 13–16. Secretary Yangchen Doma Tamang highlighted the enthusiastic turnout, with participants united in energy and zeal.

Sikkim's Sports Minister Raju Basnet also attended, emphasizing the marathon's celebration of fitness and community responsibility. Chief Minister Tamang praised the event's reflection of service, dedication, and societal unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Highlights Clean Energy Initiatives in Rajasthan: A Push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Modi Highlights Clean Energy Initiatives in Rajasthan: A Push for Aatmanirbh...

 Global
2
Pakistan's Historic Restructuring Deal to Combat Power Sector Debt

Pakistan's Historic Restructuring Deal to Combat Power Sector Debt

 Pakistan
3
Hemant Soren Advocates Healthcare Reforms Amid Urban Challenges

Hemant Soren Advocates Healthcare Reforms Amid Urban Challenges

 India
4
Biplab Kumar Deb Takes Key Role in 2024 West Bengal Assembly Elections

Biplab Kumar Deb Takes Key Role in 2024 West Bengal Assembly Elections

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025