India's Youth Boxing Stars Gear Up for 2025 Asian Games Challenge

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has officially announced its 23-member team set to compete in the 2025 Asian Youth Games, to be held in Bahrain. This follows intense performances at the 6th U-17 Junior Boys & Girls National Boxing Championship 2025, where all gold medalists secured direct entry, and silver medalists were placed as reserves.

India's rising presence in the boxing arena was evident in July at the Asian U-17 Championships, where India bagged an impressive 43 medals, finishing second overall. This development highlights India's increasing prowess, with President Ajay Singh remarking on the national team's capability to compete with the best in Asia, while underscoring the crucial nature of the ongoing training camp to build upon and refine these capabilities.

The squad, comprised equally of seven boys and seven girls, is equipped with a robust support team, featuring six coaches, two physiotherapists, and a doctor. Leading the team are head coaches Vinod Kumar and Jitender Raj Singh, guiding talents like Dhruv Kharb and Khushi Chand. Team India is set to assert its strength at the games, with aspirations of converting potential into podium successes.

