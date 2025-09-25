Cycling through the Sands: Tour de Thar Debuts in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is set to make history as it hosts the inaugural Tour de Thar, an international endurance cycling event, on November 23. Announced by the sports ministry, the event features races of 300km, 200km, and 100km, attracting over 2500 participants, both national and international.

The race will begin at Norangdesar village in Bikaner, taking cyclists across the smooth expanses of the Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway. This challenging event not only tests physical endurance but also showcases the remarkable landscape of the Thar Desert as a setting for resilience and spirit.

Cultural activities, including local music and traditional dances, will accompany the event, highlighting Rajasthan's rich heritage. The Tour de Thar aims to be more than a sporting event, offering a platform to promote the state's tourism potential to a worldwide audience.