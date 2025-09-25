Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland has uncovered an unconventional strategy to untangle his on-course frustrations: a deep curiosity in UFOs. Rather than consulting swing coaches, Hovland has found respite in contemplating the cosmos, a move that seems to have rejuvenated his performance.

Teammate Ludvig Aberg recently revealed Hovland's otherworldly interest, sparking Hovland to share his journey into the realm of unidentified flying objects. He views this fascination as a mental escape from the pressures of professional golf, offering more questions than answers but serving as a much-needed diversion.

This cosmic avenue could be influencing his game positively, as evidenced by his recent stellar practice session, the best he's had in two years. As he prepares for the Ryder Cup, Hovland reflects on the learning experiences from his previous matches and how they are likely to impact his performance this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)