Viktor Hovland: Golf's UFO Enthusiast Finds Celestial Focus

Golfer Viktor Hovland finds solace and focus in his interest in UFOs, easing his frustrations on the course. This cosmic curiosity has coincided with improved performance, highlighted by his best practice session in two years ahead of the Ryder Cup, where he hopes to continue his success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:06 IST
Viktor Hovland

Norwegian golfer Viktor Hovland has uncovered an unconventional strategy to untangle his on-course frustrations: a deep curiosity in UFOs. Rather than consulting swing coaches, Hovland has found respite in contemplating the cosmos, a move that seems to have rejuvenated his performance.

Teammate Ludvig Aberg recently revealed Hovland's otherworldly interest, sparking Hovland to share his journey into the realm of unidentified flying objects. He views this fascination as a mental escape from the pressures of professional golf, offering more questions than answers but serving as a much-needed diversion.

This cosmic avenue could be influencing his game positively, as evidenced by his recent stellar practice session, the best he's had in two years. As he prepares for the Ryder Cup, Hovland reflects on the learning experiences from his previous matches and how they are likely to impact his performance this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

