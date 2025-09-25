Pumas' Strategic Line-up Changes: Aiming for Rugby Championship Glory

In a strategic move, Argentina's rugby squad has made three pivotal changes ahead of their Saturday showdown against South Africa in the Rugby Championship. The adjustments, unveiled by coach Felipe Contepomi on Thursday, see the return of stalwarts like Pablo Matera, Franco Molina, and Lucas Paulos in a robust line-up aimed at securing victory.

The reshuffle results in locks Guido Petti and Pedro Rubiolo being benched, alongside flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez, opting for a six-two forward split. Flyhalf Tomas Albornoz, having rejoined the squad after a finger injury, will watch from the sidelines, anticipating a dynamic Argentina performance at King's Park.

The Pumas are fueled by their first-ever home win over New Zealand in Aug, positioning them as strong contenders for the title. With each championship team capturing two wins and two losses, the Argentine squad seeks to leverage its recent form, highlighted by a narrow triumph over Australia, to secure their historical first Southern Hemisphere Championship victory.