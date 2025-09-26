Gary Stead Returns to New Zealand Cricket as High-Performance Coach

Gary Stead, the former head coach of the BlackCaps, has rejoined New Zealand Cricket in a part-time role as a high-performance coach. This announcement came less than four months after his successful tenure as head coach ended in June, where he led the national team to various international successes.

Stead's new role will focus on enhancing player and coach development and supporting high-performance programs within New Zealand Cricket. His previous leadership saw New Zealand's men's team reach the finals of major tournaments, including limited-overs World Cups and victory in the World Test Championship.

Grateful for the opportunity to remain involved with New Zealand Cricket, Stead expressed his passion for the game and looks forward to using his skills to aid the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS on the global stage. The part-time nature of the role allows him to also serve as head coach for Andhra in the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.