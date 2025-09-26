Rain Dominates ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Warm-ups as England and India A Triumph

On a rain-soaked opening day of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup warm-up matches, only England and India A emerged victorious. England cruised past hosts India, thanks to a stellar 122 not out from captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, while India A edged out New Zealand using the DLS method as rain interrupted play.

England set an imposing 339 for nine, a target India's batters found insurmountable. Key contributions came from Emma Lamb, who scored 81, alongside valuable innings from Amy Jones and Heather Knight. Linsey Smith and Sophie Ecclestone spearheaded England's bowling, claiming crucial wickets to secure a 152-run win.

In another rain-affected match, India A defeated New Zealand by four wickets. Despite a resilient century from Izzy Gaze, India A built their chase with solid partnerships from Shafali Verma and other batters. Meanwhile, South Africa vs. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka vs. Pakistan matches were abandoned due to inclement weather, highlighting rain's disruptive role.

(With inputs from agencies.)