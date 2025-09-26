Left Menu

Praveen Kumar Targets Glory at World Para Athletics Championships

Indian Paralympian Praveen Kumar is set to compete at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi. With a decorated career, including gold at the Paris Paralympics, Kumar aims for victory on home soil. Focused and driven, he credits government support and personal dedication for his success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 15:21 IST
Praveen Kumar Targets Glory at World Para Athletics Championships
Praveen Kumar (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paralympian Praveen Kumar, one of India's leading para athletics stars, is preparing for a stellar performance at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, set to take place from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Competing in the T64 high jump category, Kumar has charted an inspiring journey, highlighted by his gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Reflecting on his achievements, Kumar, who has received prestigious accolades like the Arjuna and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards, spoke about his relentless pursuit of excellence.

"Winning the Khel Ratna was a planned goal after my success at the Paris Paralympics," he told ANI. "We set our sights on the award after clinching the Arjuna, understanding the importance of a gold medal in Paris to achieve it." During an intense period of preparation, Kumar trained rigorously, focusing exclusively on sports and fitness, overcoming injuries, and maintaining a strong mindset.

Looking forward, Kumar aims for a podium finish at the upcoming championships and has his sights set on the Asian Games and the 2027 World Championships. "My goal is to dominate every year, keeping India at the top," he affirmed. Since beginning his para sports journey in 2018, Kumar has steadily climbed the ranks, winning international medals, including his recent achievements at the Asian Games and the Tokyo Paralympics.

Kumar acknowledged the pivotal role of government support in his career, noting the implementation of a Mondo track at JLN Stadium and the active involvement of sports authorities in addressing athletes' challenges. With a supportive home crowd, Praveen Kumar hopes to script another success story at the 2025 New Delhi World Para Athletics Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Siemens Healthineers: Transforming Indian Healthcare with Advanced Imaging

Siemens Healthineers: Transforming Indian Healthcare with Advanced Imaging

 India
2
Supreme Court Upholds CBI's Approach in TTD Laddu Adulteration Probe

Supreme Court Upholds CBI's Approach in TTD Laddu Adulteration Probe

 India
3
His statement factually incorrect, entirely baseless: MEA on NATO chief Rutte's claims that PM Modi asked for Ukraine plan from Putin.

His statement factually incorrect, entirely baseless: MEA on NATO chief Rutt...

 India
4
ESIC Sees Surge in New Employee Enrollments in July 2025

ESIC Sees Surge in New Employee Enrollments in July 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025