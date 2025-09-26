Praveen Kumar Targets Glory at World Para Athletics Championships

Paralympian Praveen Kumar, one of India's leading para athletics stars, is preparing for a stellar performance at the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi, set to take place from September 27 to October 5 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Competing in the T64 high jump category, Kumar has charted an inspiring journey, highlighted by his gold medal at the Paris Paralympics. Reflecting on his achievements, Kumar, who has received prestigious accolades like the Arjuna and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awards, spoke about his relentless pursuit of excellence.

"Winning the Khel Ratna was a planned goal after my success at the Paris Paralympics," he told ANI. "We set our sights on the award after clinching the Arjuna, understanding the importance of a gold medal in Paris to achieve it." During an intense period of preparation, Kumar trained rigorously, focusing exclusively on sports and fitness, overcoming injuries, and maintaining a strong mindset.

Looking forward, Kumar aims for a podium finish at the upcoming championships and has his sights set on the Asian Games and the 2027 World Championships. "My goal is to dominate every year, keeping India at the top," he affirmed. Since beginning his para sports journey in 2018, Kumar has steadily climbed the ranks, winning international medals, including his recent achievements at the Asian Games and the Tokyo Paralympics.

Kumar acknowledged the pivotal role of government support in his career, noting the implementation of a Mondo track at JLN Stadium and the active involvement of sports authorities in addressing athletes' challenges. With a supportive home crowd, Praveen Kumar hopes to script another success story at the 2025 New Delhi World Para Athletics Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)