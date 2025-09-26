Left Menu

India's World Cup Journey: Pressure, Passion, and Perspective

India's ODI World Cup campaign, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, is fueled by hopes and dreams of claiming their maiden title. The tournament, a significant event held at home, presents a chance to excel. Captains from competing teams also share insights on team strategies and individual challenges.

As India prepares for the ICC Women's ODI World Cup, captain Harmanpreet Kaur embraces the expectations and pressures of leading her team on home soil, aiming to enjoy the moment. The team will face Sri Lanka in the tournament opener in Guwahati on October 30.

Kaur emphasizes the importance of focusing solely on cricket, even as political tensions loom over an Indo-Pak match in Colombo on October 5. Meanwhile, Australian captain Alyssa Healy reflects on the challenges of defending their seven-title legacy and the lessons learned from recent series against India.

New Zealand's Sophie Devine sees the spotlight on India and Australia as opportunities for her team to play fearlessly. Handling dual roles, England's Nat-Sciver Brunt shares her evolving approach to leadership and batting. Other team captains offer insights, collectively showcasing a diverse and dynamic competition ahead.

