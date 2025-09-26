Left Menu

Injury Woes Mount for PSG as Captain Marquinhos Sidelined

Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos joins the club's injury list, sidelined for a few weeks with a left thigh issue. The injury, sustained during a recent match, adds to concerns as PSG faces players Neves, Doue, and Dembele also injured. Coach Luis Enrique remains optimistic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:36 IST
Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos is the latest addition to the club's injury list. The French team announced on Friday that the Brazilian player will be absent for several weeks due to a left thigh issue.

The 31-year-old, a PSG member since 2013 with more than 300 Ligue 1 appearances, sustained the injury shortly before the anticipated Champions League match against Barcelona. Teammates Joao Neves, Desire Doue, and Ousmane Dembele are also on the injured list.

The injury occurred in Monday's 1-0 defeat to Olympique de Marseille. Coach Luis Enrique mentioned that while Marquinhos felt minor discomfort, the team must be cautious. Enrique expressed confidence, stating the team is prepared, and highlighted the role of academy players.

