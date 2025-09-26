Pakistan's Haris Rauf Fined for On-Field Antics During Asia Cup

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was penalized 30 percent of his match fees for exhibiting rude and aggressive behavior during last Sunday's Asia Cup Super 4s match against India. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, was merely warned, escaping financial repercussions for his celebratory gestures.

The decisions followed a hearing led by match referee Richie Richardson on Friday at the team's hotel, where both players had presented their cases. Despite pleading not guilty to the allegations, Rauf faced fines while Farhan avoided monetary penalties.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had lodged a formal complaint citing provocative gestures during the match. Rauf had mockingly gestured towards Indian fans, while Farhan's celebration post-half-century was viewed as offensive, intensifying tensions ahead of Sunday's final showdown between the rival teams in the region's high-stakes tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)