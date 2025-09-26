Left Menu

Pakistan's Haris Rauf Fined for On-Field Antics During Asia Cup

Haris Rauf, a Pakistani fast bowler, was fined 30% of his match fees for displaying rude and aggressive behavior during the Asia Cup Super 4s match against India. Sahibzada Farhan received only a warning for his celebration. This comes after accusations of provocative gestures by the BCCI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 18:05 IST
Pakistan's Haris Rauf Fined for On-Field Antics During Asia Cup
Haris Rauf
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf was penalized 30 percent of his match fees for exhibiting rude and aggressive behavior during last Sunday's Asia Cup Super 4s match against India. His teammate Sahibzada Farhan, however, was merely warned, escaping financial repercussions for his celebratory gestures.

The decisions followed a hearing led by match referee Richie Richardson on Friday at the team's hotel, where both players had presented their cases. Despite pleading not guilty to the allegations, Rauf faced fines while Farhan avoided monetary penalties.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had lodged a formal complaint citing provocative gestures during the match. Rauf had mockingly gestured towards Indian fans, while Farhan's celebration post-half-century was viewed as offensive, intensifying tensions ahead of Sunday's final showdown between the rival teams in the region's high-stakes tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha and Meta Collaborate for Citizen-Centric Governance with 'Ama Sathi' WhatsApp Chatbot

Odisha and Meta Collaborate for Citizen-Centric Governance with 'Ama Sathi' ...

 India
2
Massive Child Data Breach: London's Nurseries Under Siege by Cybercriminals

Massive Child Data Breach: London's Nurseries Under Siege by Cybercriminals

 Global
3
CBI Court Imprisons Income Tax Officials for Bribery

CBI Court Imprisons Income Tax Officials for Bribery

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's Tax Contribution Fuels Growth Beyond Borders

Tamil Nadu's Tax Contribution Fuels Growth Beyond Borders

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025