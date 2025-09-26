Cricket Diplomacy Under Fire: Tensions Escalate Amid Asia Cup Controversies

Tensions are high at the Asia Cup cricket tournament as disciplinary actions against Indian and Pakistani players have fueled controversy. India captain Suryakumar Yadav faced a 30% match fee fine after comments on the Pahalgam terror attack. The BCCI has appealed this decision, arguing that standing by his country's Army should not be penalized.

In parallel, Pakistan's Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan encountered sanctions for on-field behavior. Rauf received a fine for ''abusive actions,'' while Farhan was cautioned for a celebratory gesture. Both disputed the charges at a hearing led by match referee Richie Richardson.

Amidst diplomatic strains, India refused traditional handshakes post-match, citing solidarity with terror attack victims. This tension poses broader questions about Indo-Pak cricket relations, as political and sports worlds collide during the ongoing tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)