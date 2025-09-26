Left Menu

India's Batting Brilliance Dominates Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Clash

In a powerful display, India's batting lineup, led by Abhishek Sharma and boosted by the middle order, triumphed over Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup Super Fours. Recording a formidable 202/5, India showcased strategic depth and aggressive play, setting a landmark tournament achievement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:23 IST
Abhishek Sharma in action (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
India's cricket team showcased an impressive batting performance against Sri Lanka in their final Super Fours fixture of the Asia Cup, held in Dubai on Friday. Abhishek Sharma led the charge, demonstrating his formidable skills at the forefront of the lineup. However, it was the collective effort of the middle order that truly propelled India into a commanding position.

India set a significant milestone in the ongoing tournament by becoming the first team to surpass a 200-run total, ending their innings at 202/5. This achievement was underlined by a solid contribution from Axar Patel with 21 not out, alongside Tilak Varma's unbeaten 49 and Sanju Samson's quickfire 39 runs. Shubman Gill provided an early boundary but was dismissed soon after, making way for a more formidable middle order performance.

Abhishek's aggressive play style yielded a swift knock of 61 off 31 deliveries, complemented by his powerplay antics. Suryakumar Yadav attempted to anchor the innings but was stumped by an exceptional delivery from Wanindu Hasaranga, following a series of tactical plays from the Sri Lankan bowling attack. Despite some setbacks, including Pandya's brief stint, India capitalized on explosive innings from their middle order, culminating in a six off Axar Patel to seal the innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

