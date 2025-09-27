Sports Highlights: Ryder Cup Drama and Global NFL Expansion

The world of sports witnessed thrilling events with the Ryder Cup grabbing major headlines. Cameron Young emerged as a local hero at the prestigious golf event in his home state by shining for the U.S. team despite their challenging start against Europe.

In a significant move, the NFL announced plans to host regular-season games in Brazil, expanding its global presence. Meanwhile, MLB's Shohei Ohtani maintained his spot as the top jersey seller for the third year running, illustrating his growing influence in the sport.

Furthermore, injury concerns loom over Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov, who faces a long recovery, while the 49ers are optimistic as QB Brock Purdy returns to action. Europe remains in control at the Ryder Cup, posing a challenge for the American contingent.

