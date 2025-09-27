Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Ryder Cup Drama and Global NFL Expansion

Catch up on sports news including Cameron Young's Ryder Cup heroics for the U.S., Europe's dominating performance, plans for NFL games in Brazil, Shohei Ohtani's jersey sales triumph, and painful setbacks for the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Plus, Aleksander Barkov's injury and 49ers QB Brock Purdy's return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 10:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The world of sports witnessed thrilling events with the Ryder Cup grabbing major headlines. Cameron Young emerged as a local hero at the prestigious golf event in his home state by shining for the U.S. team despite their challenging start against Europe.

In a significant move, the NFL announced plans to host regular-season games in Brazil, expanding its global presence. Meanwhile, MLB's Shohei Ohtani maintained his spot as the top jersey seller for the third year running, illustrating his growing influence in the sport.

Furthermore, injury concerns loom over Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov, who faces a long recovery, while the 49ers are optimistic as QB Brock Purdy returns to action. Europe remains in control at the Ryder Cup, posing a challenge for the American contingent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

