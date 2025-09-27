PV Sindhu: Balancing Act in the Twilight of Her Career
As PV Sindhu enters her 30s, Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal suggests the badminton star be selective about tournaments to maintain peak performance. Despite recent early exits, Sindhu showed promise at the World Championships. Nehwal discussed the importance of young talent in Indian women's badminton and shared her own struggles with arthritis.
- Country:
- India
PV Sindhu, the renowned badminton champion, is navigating the challenges of competing at an elite level as she enters her 30s. Fellow Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal advises Sindhu to strategically select tournaments to sustain her successful career. Nehwal, speaking at a sports league launch, acknowledges Sindhu's recent hurdles but remains optimistic due to her performance at the World Championships.
Nehwal stresses the need for depth in Indian women's badminton talent, urging younger players to rise in the ranks. With the World Championships returning to India, Nehwal hopes Sindhu continues to excel while urging potential stars to step up, echoing a similar sentiment for men's doubles pair Rankireddy and Shetty.
Despite not officially retiring, Nehwal reveals her choice to stop playing due to knee arthritis. She reflects on her career's demands, emphasizing her new role in encouraging youth participation in diverse sports, highlighting the importance of nurturing emerging talent across all levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Toman Kumar becomes compound men’s world champion after compatriot Rakesh Kumar withdraws at Para Archery World Championships in Korea.
India's Triumph: Historic Medals at 73rd Inline Speed Skating World Championships
Australia Dominates Mixed Relay at UCI Road World Championships
Remco Evenepoel's Triple Triumph: Dominance at the Cycling World Championships
Athletics-Record number of countries win medals at World Championships