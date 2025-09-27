PV Sindhu: Balancing Act in the Twilight of Her Career

PV Sindhu, the renowned badminton champion, is navigating the challenges of competing at an elite level as she enters her 30s. Fellow Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal advises Sindhu to strategically select tournaments to sustain her successful career. Nehwal, speaking at a sports league launch, acknowledges Sindhu's recent hurdles but remains optimistic due to her performance at the World Championships.

Nehwal stresses the need for depth in Indian women's badminton talent, urging younger players to rise in the ranks. With the World Championships returning to India, Nehwal hopes Sindhu continues to excel while urging potential stars to step up, echoing a similar sentiment for men's doubles pair Rankireddy and Shetty.

Despite not officially retiring, Nehwal reveals her choice to stop playing due to knee arthritis. She reflects on her career's demands, emphasizing her new role in encouraging youth participation in diverse sports, highlighting the importance of nurturing emerging talent across all levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)