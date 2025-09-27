Left Menu

Indian Teen Archer Sheetal Devi Strikes Gold at World Para Archery Championship

18-year-old armless archer, Sheetal Devi, clinched the gold medal at the World Para Archery Championship, defeating Turkiye's top-ranked Oznur Cure Girdi. This victory, alongside a mixed team bronze and a silver in the women's open team event, underscores her remarkable talent and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:02 IST
Indian Teen Archer Sheetal Devi Strikes Gold at World Para Archery Championship
Sheetal Devi. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a historic moment for para archery, 18-year-old Indian archer Sheetal Devi claimed the gold medal in the women's individual compound archery event at the World Para Archery Championship. Devi's triumph against Turkiye's world number one, Oznur Cure Girdi, concluded with a score of 146-143, as reported by ESPN.

Adding to her accolades, this marks Devi's third medal at the championships. She previously secured a bronze in the mixed team event with partner Toman Kumar, overcoming Great Britain's Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen. In another impressive performance, Devi and teammate Sarita won silver in the compound women's open team event, narrowly missing gold to Turkey.

In her individual gold medal match, Devi displayed remarkable poise and consistency. A tied first end gave way to Devi's lead with three perfect tens in the second end. Despite a slight slip in her final shots, Devi secured victory with a decisive final score, showcasing her growth since being edged out by Girdi at the 2023 World Championships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stampede Chaos at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu: A Political Gathering Turns Tragic

Stampede Chaos at Vijay's Rally in Tamil Nadu: A Political Gathering Turns T...

 India
2
Monsoon Withdraws as New Weather System Approaches Rajasthan

Monsoon Withdraws as New Weather System Approaches Rajasthan

 India
3
Next-Gen GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Economy and Vision

Next-Gen GST Reforms: A Boost to India's Economy and Vision

 India
4
SAI Sonipat Clinches Thrilling Punjab Hockey League Title

SAI Sonipat Clinches Thrilling Punjab Hockey League Title

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025