Indian Teen Archer Sheetal Devi Strikes Gold at World Para Archery Championship
18-year-old armless archer, Sheetal Devi, clinched the gold medal at the World Para Archery Championship, defeating Turkiye's top-ranked Oznur Cure Girdi. This victory, alongside a mixed team bronze and a silver in the women's open team event, underscores her remarkable talent and resilience.
In a historic moment for para archery, 18-year-old Indian archer Sheetal Devi claimed the gold medal in the women's individual compound archery event at the World Para Archery Championship. Devi's triumph against Turkiye's world number one, Oznur Cure Girdi, concluded with a score of 146-143, as reported by ESPN.
Adding to her accolades, this marks Devi's third medal at the championships. She previously secured a bronze in the mixed team event with partner Toman Kumar, overcoming Great Britain's Jodie Grinham and Nathan MacQueen. In another impressive performance, Devi and teammate Sarita won silver in the compound women's open team event, narrowly missing gold to Turkey.
In her individual gold medal match, Devi displayed remarkable poise and consistency. A tied first end gave way to Devi's lead with three perfect tens in the second end. Despite a slight slip in her final shots, Devi secured victory with a decisive final score, showcasing her growth since being edged out by Girdi at the 2023 World Championships.
