Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India to Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match

In a display of all-round excellence, India's women cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur's formidable 69, triumphed over New Zealand with a four-wicket win during their last warm-up match for the Women's ODI World Cup.

The match was significantly affected by weather conditions, forcing a 42-over per-side limit and leading to a Revised Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) target of 237 runs. India achieved this challenging target with 10 balls remaining, thanks to major contributions from Harleen Deol and others.

Despite an initial setback against England, India showcased resilience, showing strong performances in batting and bowling to overwhelm New Zealand. Key performances by Shree Charani in bowling and a significant partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol were pivotal in the match's outcome.