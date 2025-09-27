Left Menu

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads India to Victory Over New Zealand in Warm-Up Match

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's impressive 69 runs helped secure India's four-wicket win over New Zealand using the DLS method in their final warm-up match before the Women's ODI World Cup. India successfully chased a revised target of 237, with Harleen Deol also contributing a crucial 74 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-09-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 23:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a display of all-round excellence, India's women cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur's formidable 69, triumphed over New Zealand with a four-wicket win during their last warm-up match for the Women's ODI World Cup.

The match was significantly affected by weather conditions, forcing a 42-over per-side limit and leading to a Revised Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) target of 237 runs. India achieved this challenging target with 10 balls remaining, thanks to major contributions from Harleen Deol and others.

Despite an initial setback against England, India showcased resilience, showing strong performances in batting and bowling to overwhelm New Zealand. Key performances by Shree Charani in bowling and a significant partnership between Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol were pivotal in the match's outcome.

