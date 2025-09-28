Left Menu

Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup Gamble: A Legacy on the Line

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley faces a legacy-defining moment as his controversial game plan leaves the team needing a historic comeback against Europe at Bethpage Black. Bradley's leadership and decision-making, particularly in pairing choices, are under scrutiny as his team trails significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 05:24 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 05:24 IST
Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup Gamble: A Legacy on the Line

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is under immense pressure as his team's performance falters at Bethpage Black. With Europe leading 11½ to 4½, Bradley's leadership decisions are being questioned, particularly his player pairings, as the U.S. needs a miraculous comeback to avoid defeat on home ground.

Bradley's strategy, notably the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Harris English, has faced criticism. An analytics website rated them as the worst possible combination, a judgment vindicated by two successive losses against Europe's McIlroy and Fleetwood. Despite setbacks, Bradley remains committed to his game plan.

As Sunday's crucial matches loom, Bradley's resolve is firm, drawing inspiration from the 2017 Super Bowl comeback he witnessed. The captain's reputation is at stake as he aims to motivate his team towards an unprecedented Ryder Cup turnaround.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Worsening Crisis: Sanctions, Inflation, and Unrest

Iran's Worsening Crisis: Sanctions, Inflation, and Unrest

 United Arab Emirates
2
Global Tensions Rise: U.N. Reinstates Iran Sanctions

Global Tensions Rise: U.N. Reinstates Iran Sanctions

 Global
3
Australia's Quiet Diplomacy: Albanese Meets King Charles

Australia's Quiet Diplomacy: Albanese Meets King Charles

 Global
4
South Korea's Data Resurrection: Rebooting After Disaster

South Korea's Data Resurrection: Rebooting After Disaster

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025