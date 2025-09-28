Keegan Bradley's Ryder Cup Gamble: A Legacy on the Line

U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley is under immense pressure as his team's performance falters at Bethpage Black. With Europe leading 11½ to 4½, Bradley's leadership decisions are being questioned, particularly his player pairings, as the U.S. needs a miraculous comeback to avoid defeat on home ground.

Bradley's strategy, notably the pairing of Collin Morikawa and Harris English, has faced criticism. An analytics website rated them as the worst possible combination, a judgment vindicated by two successive losses against Europe's McIlroy and Fleetwood. Despite setbacks, Bradley remains committed to his game plan.

As Sunday's crucial matches loom, Bradley's resolve is firm, drawing inspiration from the 2017 Super Bowl comeback he witnessed. The captain's reputation is at stake as he aims to motivate his team towards an unprecedented Ryder Cup turnaround.

