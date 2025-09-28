Yuvraj Sandhu Struggles as Thai Golfers Dominate Mercuries Taiwan Masters

Indian golfer Yuvraj Sandhu faced challenges at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters, concluding the third day tied in 44th position following a four-over 76. Sandhu began with promise, securing birdies on the fourth and sixth holes at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club.

However, a mid-round lapse damaged his standing as he incurred four shots over three holes, including bogeys on the eighth and 10th, and a double bogey on the ninth. Adding to his setbacks were late bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes, resulting in an overall score of eight over par.

Conversely, the Thai contingent demonstrated skill and consistency. Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, despite a slip, maintained his competitiveness, while Rattanon Wannasrichan ascended to a joint leadership position after carding 2-under 70. As the tournament advanced, Thai golfers continued to dominate the leaderboard, with significant performances from Jazz Janewattananond, Suradit Yongcharoenchai, and Nitithorn Thippong.

(With inputs from agencies.)