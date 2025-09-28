India's Sports Infrastructure Flourishes under Modi's Leadership

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sports development during the inauguration of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship in Ahmedabad. Speaking at the newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Patel emphasized the significant strides made in India's sports infrastructure.

With over 900 athletes from 29 nations participating, the event showcases India's readiness to host international events. Patel highlighted India's long-standing association with aquatic sports and ambitions to host future global events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

Patel also spoke of the ongoing efforts to build a comprehensive sports ecosystem, from rural talent development to state-of-the-art facilities like the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave. This event marks a critical step in India's ascent as a top-tier destination for international sports competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)