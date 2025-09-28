Left Menu

India's Sports Infrastructure Flourishes under Modi's Leadership

The 11th Asian Aquatics Championship was inaugurated at Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Ahmedabad, by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. Over 900 athletes from 29 countries are participating. Patel credited PM Narendra Modi for fostering a robust sports culture in India, highlighting the transformation in India's sports infrastructure over the past decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for sports development during the inauguration of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship in Ahmedabad. Speaking at the newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Patel emphasized the significant strides made in India's sports infrastructure.

With over 900 athletes from 29 nations participating, the event showcases India's readiness to host international events. Patel highlighted India's long-standing association with aquatic sports and ambitions to host future global events, including the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics.

Patel also spoke of the ongoing efforts to build a comprehensive sports ecosystem, from rural talent development to state-of-the-art facilities like the Sardar Patel Sports Enclave. This event marks a critical step in India's ascent as a top-tier destination for international sports competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

