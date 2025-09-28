Pogacar's Historic Triumph in Kigali: A Masterclass on Two Wheels

Tadej Pogacar lit up Kigali's climbs with a trademark long-range attack to claim a second consecutive men's road race world title on Sunday, further cementing his legacy among cycling's all-time greats.

In a historic occasion, as the championships were staged in Africa for the first time, hundreds of thousands of people cheered from the roadside. Belgian Remco Evenepoel finished second, with Ireland's Ben Healy taking third, marking Ireland's first podium finish in the event since 1989.

Pogacar, whose determination turned into triumph in the final lap, is the third rider in recent decades to retain the rainbow jersey. Winning both the Tour de France and the world championships road race in consecutive years, his historic solo victory contributes to a glittering 2025 season, with another challenge ahead at Giro di Lombardia.