Pogacar's Historic Triumph in Kigali: A Masterclass on Two Wheels

Cyclist Tadej Pogacar wins his second consecutive men's road race world title in Kigali, Rwanda. The Slovenian champion's remarkable solo effort secured his legacy as one of cycling's greats. The event was historic, being held in Africa for the first time, and witnessed by enthusiastic crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:35 IST
Pogacar's Historic Triumph in Kigali: A Masterclass on Two Wheels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tadej Pogacar lit up Kigali's climbs with a trademark long-range attack to claim a second consecutive men's road race world title on Sunday, further cementing his legacy among cycling's all-time greats.

In a historic occasion, as the championships were staged in Africa for the first time, hundreds of thousands of people cheered from the roadside. Belgian Remco Evenepoel finished second, with Ireland's Ben Healy taking third, marking Ireland's first podium finish in the event since 1989.

Pogacar, whose determination turned into triumph in the final lap, is the third rider in recent decades to retain the rainbow jersey. Winning both the Tour de France and the world championships road race in consecutive years, his historic solo victory contributes to a glittering 2025 season, with another challenge ahead at Giro di Lombardia.

