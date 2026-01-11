Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Strengthening Global Ties with Rwanda and Ukraine

At the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference, Rwanda's High Commissioner Jacqueline Mukangira lauded the harmonious bilateral relations between Rwanda and India. Reflecting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2018 visit to Rwanda, where he donated 200 Gir cows to needy families, she extended gratitude and noted the strategic significance of their leadership-driven bilateral relations.

Highlighting Rwanda's rapid development and zero-tolerance policy on corruption, Mukangira pointed out the country's impressive economic growth rate of 11.8% in 2025's quarter. With Rwanda leading Africa in the World Bank's 2024 Ease of Doing Business report, she underscored India's role as Rwanda's second-largest foreign investor and trading partner, announcing visa-on-arrival for Indian nationals.

Ukraine's Ambassador Oleksandr Polischuk commended Prime Minister Modi's global leadership role and praised his peace efforts. He spotlighted the opportunities for Indian companies in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction in sectors like energy and IT, and urged participation in the upcoming Ukraine Reconstruction Conference. He also recognized the enduring India-Ukraine cooperation in grain and pharmaceutical sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)