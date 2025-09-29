Left Menu

India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared India's Asia Cup final win against Pakistan to a successful military operation, 'Operation Sindoor'. Tilak Varma's outstanding performance, alongside Rinku Singh's concluding boundary, secured India's ninth Asia Cup title, evoking national pride and celebration among fans.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:40 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew parallels between India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final and 'Operation Sindoor', a military operation against Pakistani-sheltered terrorists. Like 'Operation Sindoor', the outcome was triumphant for India in this much-anticipated cricket showdown.

Tilak Varma led the Indian cricket team with a strategic mix of boldness and caution, creating a thrilling narrative as he steered India to their ninth Asia Cup title. The left-handed batsman's performance was instrumental in the team's five-wicket win over Pakistan.

The match culminated thrillingly, needing 10 runs off the final over. Varma's notable six against Haris Rauf, followed by Rinku Singh's decisive boundary, secured India's win and sent fans into jubilant celebration, reinforcing their cricketing prowess and rivalry legacy with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

