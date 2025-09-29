India Triumphs in Asia Cup, Echoing 'Operation Sindoor' Success

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew parallels between India's victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final and 'Operation Sindoor', a military operation against Pakistani-sheltered terrorists. Like 'Operation Sindoor', the outcome was triumphant for India in this much-anticipated cricket showdown.

Tilak Varma led the Indian cricket team with a strategic mix of boldness and caution, creating a thrilling narrative as he steered India to their ninth Asia Cup title. The left-handed batsman's performance was instrumental in the team's five-wicket win over Pakistan.

The match culminated thrillingly, needing 10 runs off the final over. Varma's notable six against Haris Rauf, followed by Rinku Singh's decisive boundary, secured India's win and sent fans into jubilant celebration, reinforcing their cricketing prowess and rivalry legacy with Pakistan.

