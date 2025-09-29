Left Menu

Europe's Nail-Biting Triumph: Ryder Cup Glory at Bethpage Black

Europe secured a thrilling Ryder Cup victory over the U.S., overcoming fierce competition to win 15-13 at Long Island's Bethpage Black. Despite intense pressure, standout performances ensured Europe retained their prized title. The victory marks 11 wins in the last 15 Ryder Cup events for Team Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 04:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a riveting conclusion to what seemed like a certain victory for Europe, the Ryder Cup finale saw unexpected drama as the U.S. mounted a formidable challenge. Europe's tenacity prevailed, capturing golf's most prestigious team trophy with a 15-13 triumph at Long Island's Bethpage Black.

Luke Donald, Europe's captain, hailed the tense competition, marking his back-to-back Ryder Cup victories—a first since Tony Jacklin in the 1980s. Key moments included Shane Lowry's decisive birdie and Tyrrell Hatton's clutch match, securing Europe's 11th win in the last 15 events.

The Americans, despite initial struggles, ignited a spirited comeback attempt supported by vocal home fans and figures like President Donald Trump. Ultimately, Europe's resilience and team spirit propelled them to retain their hard-fought title against a strong U.S. opposition.

