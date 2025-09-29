Left Menu

Suryakumar Yadav's Heartfelt Gesture: Match Fees Donated to Armed Forces & Terror Victims

India's cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, announced that he will donate his entire match fee from the Asia Cup to support the country's armed forces and victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. India secured victory against Pakistan in the final, winning the tournament comprehensively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 05:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India's captain, Suryakumar Yadav, has made a poignant decision to donate his entire match fee from the recently concluded Asia Cup. The funds are directed towards enhancing support for the nation's armed forces and aiding victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian cricket team emerged victorious in the Asia Cup, defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling final held on Sunday night.

By committing his match earnings, amounting to Rs 28 lakh for seven T20 matches, Yadav underscores his solidarity with the armed forces and the attack victims, expressing that they are constantly in his thoughts. The team notably abstained from engaging with the Pakistani squad throughout the tournament.

