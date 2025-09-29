Crisis at the Asia Cup: Trophy Snub for India

In a controversial conclusion to the Asia Cup, India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav expressed his disappointment after the team was denied the trophy they rightfully earned. The Indian team refused to accept the silverware from Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Asian Cricket Council and Pakistan Cricket Board chief, due to his anti-India stance.

The presentation ceremony ended without an exchange, causing a media stir. Suryakumar, unfazed, highlighted that every player and support staff are his true trophies, valuing their spirit over the missed prize. He emphasized that memorable moments with his team outweigh the significance of a physical accolade.

Suryakumar maintained composure amid criticism from Pakistani journalists who accused him of politicizing cricket. Despite the controversy, he remained focused on celebrating the team's accomplishments, reinforcing that the champions would not be overshadowed by a missing trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)