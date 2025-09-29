Lamine Yamal's Impactful Return Spurs Barcelona to Victory

Lamine Yamal wasted no time making his mark in his comeback from injury, assisting Robert Lewandowski's game-winning goal in Barcelona's 2-1 triumph against Real Sociedad. The victory propelled Barcelona to the top of the Spanish league standings.

Returning from a pubic-area injury that sidelined him for four matches, Yamal immediately showcased his skill and tenacity. He nearly scored himself, only to have a goal ruled offside, and narrowly missed setting up another Lewandowski goal. Before the game, Yamal showcased his Ballon d'Or award for the best young player, an accolade celebrated by fans and teammates alike.

Barcelona's victory marked their fifth consecutive win, keeping them one point ahead of Real Madrid, who suffered a heavy loss to Atletico Madrid over the weekend. Barcelona continues setting records, now having scored in 44 consecutive matches across all competitions, echoing a streak from the 1940s.