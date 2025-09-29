Left Menu

Lamine Yamal's Impactful Return Spurs Barcelona to Victory

Lamine Yamal made an immediate impact upon returning from injury, assisting Robert Lewandowski's decisive goal in Barcelona's 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad. This win lifted Barcelona to the top of the Spanish league. Despite missing several matches, Yamal impressed with key plays and presented his Ballon d'Or award to fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 29-09-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 09:41 IST
Lamine Yamal's Impactful Return Spurs Barcelona to Victory
Lamine Yamal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Lamine Yamal wasted no time making his mark in his comeback from injury, assisting Robert Lewandowski's game-winning goal in Barcelona's 2-1 triumph against Real Sociedad. The victory propelled Barcelona to the top of the Spanish league standings.

Returning from a pubic-area injury that sidelined him for four matches, Yamal immediately showcased his skill and tenacity. He nearly scored himself, only to have a goal ruled offside, and narrowly missed setting up another Lewandowski goal. Before the game, Yamal showcased his Ballon d'Or award for the best young player, an accolade celebrated by fans and teammates alike.

Barcelona's victory marked their fifth consecutive win, keeping them one point ahead of Real Madrid, who suffered a heavy loss to Atletico Madrid over the weekend. Barcelona continues setting records, now having scored in 44 consecutive matches across all competitions, echoing a streak from the 1940s.

TRENDING

1
Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

Tense Diplomacy: Trump and Netanyahu's Crucial Meeting Amid Gaza Conflict

 United States
2
KP Sharma Oli Refutes Exile Rumors Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

KP Sharma Oli Refutes Exile Rumors Amid Political Turmoil in Nepal

 Nepal
3
South Korea and US Collaborate to Enhance Visa System Amid Recent Raids

South Korea and US Collaborate to Enhance Visa System Amid Recent Raids

 South Korea
4
India Clinches Asia Cup Amid Controversial Trophy Drama

India Clinches Asia Cup Amid Controversial Trophy Drama

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025