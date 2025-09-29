India Clinches Asia Cup Amid Controversial Trophy Drama

India emerged victorious in the Asia Cup final, defeating Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling conclusion in Dubai. Chasing a target of 147 runs, India's top-order faced early challenges but Tilak Varma's stellar performance helped secure the win. Varma, who remained unbeaten on 69, played a pivotal role in the triumph.

Post-victory, Indian players engaged in subtle jabs at Pakistan through mock celebrations and social media posts. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh were among those recreating celebratory scenes with fake trophies, adding an edge to the already intense rivalry.

In a contentious turn of events, the Indian team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from ACC Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed their decision, and the issue is set to be addressed at the upcoming ICC conference, signaling potential diplomatic tensions. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav highlighted the unprecedented nature of the incident, emphasizing the team's achievement and unity.

