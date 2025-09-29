Europe claimed a decisive 15-13 victory in the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, withstanding a torrent of abuse and profanity-laden chants from U.S. fans. The biennial golf event, known for its boisterous crowd, took a turn for the worse, raising questions about the limits of acceptable fan behavior.

Throughout the competition, European players faced relentless heckling, and tensions escalated as fans hurled objects. The hectic environment led to increased security measures. The U.S. team's hopes were buoyed by the notoriously loud conditions, but Europe's players remained unfazed, delivering a strong performance despite the hostile atmosphere.

Controversies included verbal skirmishes involving players like Rory McIlroy and notable crowd misconduct, resulting in some taking a stand against the disruptive behavior. Analysts and players alike reiterated the importance of maintaining decorum in golf, despite the fiery rivalry that unfolded at one of its premier events.

