South Africa Boosted by Lood de Jager's Return for Crucial Rugby Clash

South Africa's rugby team has called upon the seasoned lock Lood de Jager for their crucial Rugby Championship match against Argentina at Twickenham this Saturday. His inclusion comes after fellow player Franco Mostert was unable to join the team, following a family bereavement.

De Jager, who recently recovered from an injury suffered during a match against New Zealand, is expected to play a vital role. Coach Rassie Erasmus expressed sympathy for Mostert, stating the team would support him during this challenging period. Erasmus emphasized the importance of having de Jager's experience and leadership during this significant week.

The Springboks are in a commanding position to defend their Rugby Championship title. Their recent 67-30 triumph over Argentina placed them at the top of the standings with 15 points, just ahead of New Zealand. Australia and New Zealand's preceding match will determine the exact scenario South Africa needs to secure another title.