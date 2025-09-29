Left Menu

Chris Woakes Bids Farewell to International Cricket

England's Chris Woakes announces retirement from international cricket after being left out of the Ashes squad. With a 15-year career that includes 62 Tests, 122 ODIs, and 33 T20Is, Woakes departs with two World Cup wins. He plans to continue playing county cricket and explore franchise opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:48 IST
England all-rounder Chris Woakes has announced his retirement from international cricket, following his exclusion from the Ashes squad last week. The 36-year-old, who has been a key player for England over a 15-year career, cited the timing as right for his departure from the international stage.

Throughout his time with England, Woakes played 62 Tests, scoring 2034 runs and taking 192 wickets. In white-ball formats, he has been equally formidable, contributing to England's success in winning two ICC World Cups. Woakes expressed pride in representing England and cherished the memories made with teammates who became lifelong friends.

Despite stepping away from international cricket, Woakes plans to continue playing at the county level and is open to exploring franchise cricket opportunities. His contributions have been praised by cricket officials, with ECB figures highlighting his dedication and the moment he batted with a sling to try and win a Test match this summer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

